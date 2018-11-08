Look at these 2 COPS from Thika, Should BOINNET order all cops to undergo mandatory and regular workout? (PHOTO)

Thursday, November 8, 2018

-Some of the cops in Kenya’s police force are very unfit.





Instead of working out to keep fit, they spend most of their time in drinking dens eating nyama choma and drinking beer after taking bribes.





And the result is big pot bellies that resemble tanks.





Perhaps it’s high time that Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, orders all cops to undergo regular work-out.





Check out these 2 cops from Thika.







