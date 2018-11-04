Listen to RUTO throwing shade at RAILA after he claimed he is also a hustler, this man RUTO has zero chills (VIDEO).

Sunday, November 4, 2018

- Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, denied claims that he and President Uhuru Kenyatta grew up on a silver platter and inherited their support base from their fathers.





Speaking during a requiem mass for ex-Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation chairperson, Jane Kiano, Raila said that he has worked hard to be where he is and described himself as a hustler.





Deputy President William Ruto who always refers himself to a hustler, has thrown shade at Raila for claiming that he is also a hustler.





Ruto was speaking to boda-boda riders during a stop-over on his way from Kakamega.





Listen to the DP throwing shade at Baba.



