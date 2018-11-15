Listen here LADIES, most MEN don’t care about your hips or career, this is all what they want.

, 08:23

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - Ladies have been paying a lot of money to attend conferences organized by greedy preachers like Kathy Kiuna where they are fed with lies about men.

Ladies should know that men are not interested in their hips, beauty, shining career or bank balance.

All what they want is respect and peace of mind.

Read this lady’s post where she shares pure wisdom.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
