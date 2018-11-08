List of media owners in Kenya, Even RAILA’s cousin JAKOYO MIDIWO owns a radio station(SEE LIST)

Thursday, November 8, 2018

-Most of the media stations in Kenya are owned by politicians.





They prefer to control things behind the scenes.





Among the Kenyan politicians with media stations include, Uhuru, Ruto, Moses Kuria, Jakoyo Midiwo and others.





Here’s the list of some of the Kenyan politicians who own media stations.





For starters, the Kenyatta family pride themselves as owners of Mediamax Network Limited, the parent company to K24 TV, Kameme TV, Kameme FM, Milele FM, Meru FM, Mayian FM, Emoo FM, and The People Daily newspaper.

Deputy President, William Ruto, also bought shares at Media Max from the Kenyatta Family and he is now part of the owners.

On the other hand, the Moi family, has substantial stake in the Standard Group which owns KTN Home, KTN News, KTN Burudani, Radio Maisha, The Standard, and The Nairobian newspapers.

Although not an active politician, but a political player nevertheless, S. K. Macharia singularly owns the Royal Media Services which boasts ownership of Citizen TV, Inooro TV, and 14 radio stations.

Then there is the Nam Lolwe FM which belongs to Neural Digital Broadcaster Limited linked to former MP and Raila Odinga’s cousin Jakoyo Midiwo.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu owns two radio stations namely Mbaitu FM and Syokimau FM while his former rival Kalonzo Musyoka’s family recently launched Athiani FM.

Also in the media league is Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji (yes, DPP Noordin Haji’s dad) who owns Frontier Radio and Radio Salaam.

His counterpart Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir (Mvita MP) controls Radio Rahma while Baite TV is owned by Meru County Women Rep Kawira Mwangaza.



Zablon Mathenge, a former senatorial aspirant for Meru County owns Mwariama TV, Mwariama FM, and Furaha FM.

Former legislator and ex-Nacada Chairman John Mututho owns Mururi FM after his other station Bahasha FM where Muthoni wa Muchomba honed her radio skills, failed.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister and immediate High Commissioner to Tanzania Chirau Ali Makwere is the proud owner Kaya FM

The Kittony family (Zipporah Kittony, Kiprono), also relatives of Daniel Moi, partly own Radio Africa Group; The Star newspaper, Kiss TV, and 6 radio stations (Kiss 100, Classic 105, Gukena FM etc).





Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, owns the struggling Fanaka TV and we understand that his close political friend William Ruto has also bought a stake at the station.





One FM is owned by the son of Former prominent Rift Valley MP, Henry Kosgey.



