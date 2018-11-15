LINTURI told by the court not to have SEX with his wife, MARYANNE KEITANY or even get near her! Barred from going to her house in Runda

Wednesday November 15, 2018 - The court has ordered Meru Senator, Mithinka Linturi, today to stay away from his wife, Maryanne Keitany, and also to stay away from their matrimonial house in Runda, Nairobi.





In a ruling on Wednesday, the Magistrate also ordered Linturi not to sexually harass her or threaten her.





Keitany is the former Chief of Staff in Deputy President William Ruto’s office.

She is now a business woman.





Last month, Keitany obtained temporary orders allowing her to access their home after she claimed that she had been thrown out.





The court gave Keitany the right to exclusive occupation of their Runda residence and use of associated facilities.





Linturi is barred from the house pending the outcome of the case.





According to the additional orders obtained yesterday by Keitany, Linturi has also been barred from making any contact with her, by telephone or any other way unless permitted by the court.





“Restraining the respondent from watching, loitering near or preventing or hindering access to and from the shared residence, Keitany’s office, or places that she visits often,” the Magistrate ordered.



