Like mother like daughter, AKOTHEE and her daughter show off their SEXY NAKED flesh (VIDEO)

, , , , , , 07:41

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Friday, November 2, 2018 - Controversial singer, Akothee, stunned netizens after she posted a video goofing around with her daughter, Ruby, while displaying their bikini bodies.

Akothee’s daughter is an upcoming model who loves pulling stunts on social media like her mother.

What stands out about Akothee and her daughter is their sexy petite bodies.

Men who love petite beauties are having a great feast here.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @Peter Spitter

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s tips on 9 football matches where you can make over Sh7,000 from just Sh300 stake.

Friday, November 02, 2018 -  Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several matches and their likely out...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno