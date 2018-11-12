Leaked VIDEO from a strip club in Nairobi’s downtown area of River-Road, wanaume wanacamp huku siku hizi (WATCH).

, 16:56

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Sunday, November 12, 2018 - Strip club business is booming in Nairobi’s downtown area of River Road.

Most of these strip clubs are located in the back streets and the owners pay a lot of money to law enforcers for protection.

A reveler took a video inside one of the strip clubs and shared the madness that happens there.

In these strips clubs, there are even live sex shows.

Past 12 AM, strippers remove all their clothes and allow men to touch their private parts.

Here’s a sample of what happens in Nairobi’s downt0wn strip clubs.

Na hii ni kionjo tu.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @Peter Spitter

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man City v Man United EPL clash and 10 games played today where you can make good money.

Sunday, November 11, 2018 - Manchester City host Manchester United in a mouth-watering Premier League clash on Sunday in arguably the stan...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno