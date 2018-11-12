Leaked VIDEO from a strip club in Nairobi’s downtown area of River-Road, wanaume wanacamp huku siku hizi (WATCH).

Sunday, November 12, 2018

- Strip club business is booming in Nairobi’s downtown area of River Road.





Most of these strip clubs are located in the back streets and the owners pay a lot of money to law enforcers for protection.





A reveler took a video inside one of the strip clubs and shared the madness that happens there.





In these strips clubs, there are even live sex shows.





Past 12 AM, strippers remove all their clothes and allow men to touch their private parts.





Here’s a sample of what happens in Nairobi’s downt0wn strip clubs.





Na hii ni kionjo tu.







