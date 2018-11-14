Lawyer CLIFF OMBETA refuses to represent quack doctor, MUGO wa WAIRIMU – He called me and offered 1 million but I refused over his immorality

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Prominent city lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, has a refused the job of representing quack doctor, Mugo wa Wairimu in court.





Flying Squad officers arrested the fake doctor on Tuesday evening from his hideout in Gachie.





Mugo is accused of operating illegal clinics in Kayole Estate, Nairobi, where he was sedating and raping women.





Mugo approached the renowned criminal lawyer but he blatantly refused to represent him even with a down payment of Sh 1 million.





Addressing journalists after he refused the offer, Ombeta clarified that he has a daughter aged 17 years and that there is a huge outcry over the way he has allegedly been treating women.





“Being a man also with a daughter, I can say that I do not want to continue with the matter anymore,” Ombeta said.



