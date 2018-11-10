LADY who confessed to killing her husband’s Mpango wa Kando 6 years ago on live radio arrested in Kasarani.

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - DCI detectives have arrested a middle aged woman who confessed to killing her husbands’ mpango wa kando through a live radio call-in six years ago.





DCI boss George Kinoti confirmed that the suspect, Linda Namukuchu Urandu, was arrested in Kasarani area, Nairobi.





She will be detained in police custody for 10 days for further questioning to verify her claims.





Meanwhile, Kinoti has urged any person who may have lost a female relative to report to the Central Police Station.





The lady made the shocking confession on the popular Gidi na Ghost show on Radio Jambo.





“I went through his phone one day as he was in the bathroom and I noticed he had sent KSh 50, 000 to another woman. On top of that, he told the lady to enjoy herself. I saw other texts the two sent each other and I knew that was the other woman,” she narrated.





“I had the woman’s number saved in my phone. My husband went to Mombasa, enjoyed himself then came back home.”





“The things he bought sold him out as none of those stuff were sold along the road on your way out of Kisumu. While unpacking the shopping, I came across a bunch of receipts which showed he bought a dress for his other woman in Mombasa.





“I went the bedroom and threw the receipts on his face. He immediately knew something was wrong and started apologising for his infidelity. I said it was okay, he was a man and he could do what he wanted,” she explained.





“One day I told my male friend to take the lady to a lodging I had already paid for. The woman was very drunk so I told the man to leave the room and allow me to go in. I paid the receptionist a handsome amount to keep her mouth shut and disable the CCTV cameras,” she said.





She strangled the poor lady and left without raising eyebrows but she has now snitched on herself.



