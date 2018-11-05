LADY narrates how she seduced her boss by going to the office without innerwear for 3-weeks and what happened! (LOOK)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 05:39
Monday, November 05, 2018- Cases of ladies luring their bosses to sex for a pay rise or other favors are well documented.
They know all about men’s weakness and exploit them to their own benefit.
Even the strict and principled men have found themselves eating from the lap of femme fatale ladies who use their beauty to subdue men.
Read her shocking confession below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.