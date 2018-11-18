LADIES, when the dick is too good think twice, WOMAN dumps her husband on facebook after finding out he was a fuckboy and fraudster.

Sunday, November 18, 2018 - This lady has denounced her husband and dumped him through facebook after she found out that he was a fraudster and a useless fuckboy.





The lady financed her own wedding and did everything for her husband identified as Elvis Ezeh thinking he was the right man for her but after settling down for marriage through a holy wedding, he started being abusive.





She also found out that Elvis is a fraudster who was masquerading as a businessman when he was wooing her.





Immediately after she gave birth, he started assaulting her and defrauding her money.





The lady’s mother had warned her about Elvis but she gave her a deaf ear.





Her pastor had also cautioned her but she threw caution to the wind.





Here are posts of the lady identified as Njoku Felicia exposing her con husband after dumping him through social media.



