KUTUNY tells the Government to investigate RUTO over the Maize Scandal! He stole with his friends using proxies as maize brokers

Sunday November 18, 2018 - Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, has now accused Deputy President William Ruto and his allies of being behind the woes facing maize farmers.





Speaking on Saturday, Kutuny called for thorough investigations into leaders and that anyone found culpable in the current maize crisis prosecuted.





Kutuny, who was accompanied by Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, also called for a review of maize prices from the proposed Sh 2,300 to Sh 3,600





On his part, Keter said that the DP should be investigated because he might be one of the cartels troubling the farmers.





“We want the Government to investigate the Deputy President over the maize scandal,” Keter said.





The MP also took to his Facebook account to inform locals about the resolutions of a meeting they had with farmers but some of the DP Ruto’s diehards blasted and attacked Keter and Kutuny for dragging Ruto’s name into the maize scandal.



