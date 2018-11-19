KTN’s BEN KITILI weds long-time fiancée, AMINA, in a lavish private ceremony (PHOTOs)

Monday, November 19, 2018 - KTN’s Senior Political affairs reporter, Ben Kitili, has married his long-time fiancé, Amina Mude.





The two tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony held at the Panari Hotel.





Ben and Amina have been co-habiting for a while now and are blessed with a beautiful 4-year old daughter, Ruby Iman Nzembi Kitili.





She was also present at her parents’ wedding.





