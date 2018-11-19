KTN’s BEN KITILI weds long-time fiancée, AMINA, in a lavish private ceremony (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Media News 07:19
Monday, November 19, 2018 - KTN’s Senior Political affairs reporter, Ben Kitili, has married his long-time fiancé, Amina Mude.
The two tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony held at the Panari Hotel.
Ben and Amina have been co-habiting for a while now and are blessed with a beautiful 4-year old daughter, Ruby Iman Nzembi Kitili.
She was also present at her parents’ wedding.
Check out the photos below courtesy of SDE
