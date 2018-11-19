KTN’s BEN KITILI weds long-time fiancée, AMINA, in a lavish private ceremony (PHOTOs)

, , , , 07:19

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Monday, November 19, 2018 - KTN’s Senior Political affairs reporter, Ben Kitili, has married his long-time fiancé, Amina Mude.

The two tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony held at the Panari Hotel.

Ben and Amina have been co-habiting for a while now and are blessed with a beautiful 4-year old daughter, Ruby Iman Nzembi Kitili.

She was also present at her parents’ wedding.

Check out the photos below courtesy of SDE




The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

This is what NJOKI did after discovering her workmate is sleeping with husband - You won't believe what she did

Love is sweet,but when 3 people are involved,bitterness sets in.Njoki,who works in Mombasa as an accountant realized her husband who is ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno