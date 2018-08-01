KIKUYU WOMEN are useless, cheap and desperate! See the MP they were fighting for at the Carnivore Restaurant during Gatanga Night

Friday November,2018 - Three Kikuyu women caused a scene last weekend at the Carnivore Restaurant along Langata Road when they started fighting over a vocal Central Kenya MP.





The three intoxicated women, who were attending Gatanga night, fought over Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.





According to a source, the MP was partying the night away in the Simba Saloon VIP section accompanied by a group of friends, his bodyguards and prominent leaders from Murang’a County.





Seated next to Kuria was a woman, who the other two women accused of “gate-crashing” the party.





Things quickly went south at around 5.20 am when the two visibly drunk women jumped and shouted threatening to settle their part of the bill and walk out.





During the drama, Kuria seemed unbothered and stayed put as his bodyguards and friends shielded him from the mess.





“The women got too intoxicated and became uncontrollable.”





“We decided not to let our security meddle in the matter and let mheshimiwa and his friends sort it out.”





“But the management was getting impatient,” said the Restaurant Manager.





They finally called the police but by the time the police arrived, the women had left the premises in three Toyota Prados.



