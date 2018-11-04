KIDERO’s lawyer, TOM OJIENDA, moves to court to stop DCI and KRA from arresting him over sh 822 million in tax arrears! Reads politics

Sunday November 4, 2018 - One of the lawyers representing former Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, has moved to court seeking orders to stop the Directorate of Criminal Investigations a nd the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from arresting and charging him over alleged Sh822 million tax arrears from 2009 to 2016.





Tom Ojienda, who is defending Kidero over corruption claims, claimed in a certificate of urgency, that the decision to arrest him and prosecute him over the unpaid taxes is illegal, an outright act of bad faith, abuse of office and violates his constitutional rights.





“I want the court to issue a conservatory order restraining KRA and DCI from purporting to arrest and charge me over alleged tax disputes,” Ojienda said.





He further urges the court to grant orders on grounds that he stands to suffer outright violations of his Constitutional rights if the same is not granted pending the hearing and determination of the petition.





The lawyer claimed that KRA and DCI are being used to fight him politically, especially after he recently expressed his intentions to run for Member of JSC-LSK representative.





KRA had written to Ojienda on June 7, 2016 asking him to remit Sh444 million as total tax due between 2009 and 2016.





Subsequently, another letter dated September 5, 2016 referred to as “amended assessment” demanded tax arrears amounting to Sh379 million for 2011 to 2016.



