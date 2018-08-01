KIDERO not done with EACC yet! See what he wants the court to do for him again after the agency refused to release his wife, SUSAN’s papers

Thursday November 15, 2018 - After getting orders to have the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) return all the property it seized from his house, former Nairobi Governor, Evans Kidero, is not yet done.





This is after he claimed that the EACC has failed to release all the documents and properties seized from his house despite the court directing that everything that was taken be returned.





Kidero argued that whereas he was called to collect some of his documents, those relating to his wife, Dr Susan Akello Mboya, are still in the custody of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).





He now wants the court to compel the EACC to obey its orders to return all properties, including his wife’s papers.





Through his lawyer, Tom Ojienda, Kidero argued further that his wife’s documents are irrelevant to the ongoing investigation against him for corruption.





“The order made on November 6th must be read and interpreted as obliging EACC to release all documents and properties which are not relevant to the matter before the Chief Magistrate’s court against Dr. Kidero,” lawyer Ojienda, in a letter addressed to EACC dated November 13th, says.



