KIBWANA attacks KALONZO for accepting to be UHURU’s errand boy! You claim to be a national leader but you reduce yourself to ‘mtu wa mkono’?

Thursday November 15,2018 - A section of Ukambani leaders led by Makueni Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, have accused Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, of demeaning himself by accepting to be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s errand boy.





Last Friday, Kalonzo who was speaking during the burial of his father said he does not mind being Uhuru’s mtu wa mkono.





He also threatened those who will meddle in his relationship with the President of unspecified action.





“From today, let no one separate me and my brother Uhuru. I have accepted to run his errands. Those who will attempt to interfere will see my other side,” Kalonzo said.





Kalonzo's statement has irked some leaders led by Kibwana who questioned his seriousness with his political career.





“When a leader of the people becomes an errand boy, what becomes of the followers who have elevated him to the negotiation table?” Kibwana asked.



