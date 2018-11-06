KHALWALE vows to teach RAILA a lesson in 2022 – You will get zero votes in LUHYA-land, I gave you the votes and I have taken them away

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has vowed to teach Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, a lesson for abandoning NASA and joining the Jubilee Government.





Speaking in Kakamega County in a rally attended by Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday, Khalwale said Raila Odinga betrayed NASA leaders and supporters when he joined Jubilee Government in March this year.





Khalwale said he will ensure that Raila Odinga gets zero votes in Luhya land when he vies for the Presidency in 2022.





“You will not penetrate into Luyhaland again, I promise you tutapambana na wewe sababu hata mama zetu walizaa wanaume kama nyinyi,” Khalwale said.





On the looming referendum, Khalwale said those pushing the referendum are KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, and Raila Odinga who want to form more seats in Government instead of reducing them.



