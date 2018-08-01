KHALWALE says that his support for RUTO’s Presidential bid in 2022 is from the heart – As it stands, RAILA cannot win anything in 2022

Monday November 19, 2018 - Former Kakamega County Senator, Boni Khalwale, has said he has a lot of confidence in saying that Deputy President William Ruto is the next President after President Uhuru Kenyatta ends his term.





In an interview with a local daily, Khalwale said he believes Ruto will be the next President despite dynasties opposing his Presidency.





“Yes, Ruto will be our flag-bearer for the presidency come 2022.”





“It is true I said when the time comes I will throw my weight, if I have any, behind the DP. It will be strategically brilliant, just like in chess.”





“You have to see five moves ahead of the last move you made.”





“The Constitution defines what you are running for.”





“Your strategy must define how you will go about it. The presidency is defined in the Constitution.”





“I live in the comfort that as he serves as President he will have a person from my community as his deputy.”





“It is far better to be Deputy President than to be Opposition leader,” Khalwale said.





Khalwale also said there is no opposition in Kenya and urged Raila Odinga to stop claiming that he is still the official opposition leader.





"There is no NASA. We now have a weakened Opposition because most people are trooping to Jubilee.”





“They are coming to establish a Trojan horse. Raila and Kalonzo (Musyoka) are aware of that. It is about proximity to the President. They are rushing for a piece of the cake," he added





“They are hoping that the Presidency will say Raila tosha or Kalonzo tosha. It is laughable.”





“The President will not be talking to robots. He will be talking to a youthful vote captivated by Ruto.”





“Young voters will rebel against Uhuru just like they defied (former President Mwai) Kibaki. It will happen again,” Khalwale said.



