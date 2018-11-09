KHALWALE blames MARAGA over increase cases of corruption in the country – He is the one failing UHURU

Friday November 9, 2018

-Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has blamed Chief Justice ,David Maraga, over the increase of corruption cases in the country.





In an article he wrote in one of the local dailies on Friday, Khalwale commended President Uhuru Kenyatta for doing great in fighting corruption by ordering his close friends to be arrested and arraigned in court over corruption related cases.





Khalwale also lauded Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, for working together in nailing corrupt people who have been stealing public money.





However, Khalwale, who is also Ford Kenya deputy party leader, castigated the Judiciary under the leadership of Maraga for favouring some corruption suspects.





“The President’s anti-corruption efforts are commendable. The DPP has done very well.





Only Chief Justice David Maraga is worrying us. What the DCI and DPP have done can only be meaningful if the Judiciary can convict. Why can’t Maraga set deadlines so a corruption case can be concluded in four weeks?” posed Khalwale.



