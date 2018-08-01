KHALWALE asks retired RAILA ODINGA to forget LUHYA votes in 2022 - You have taken us for a ride for far too long and 2022 will be bad for you

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has once again come out guns blazing with the barrel pointing at ODM leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking yesterday, Khalwale told Raila to expect no political support from Luhya voters in case he runs in the 2022 General Elections.





He blamed Raila for what he termed as assuming nonexistent political monopoly in the region.





Khalwale noted that he was the foot soldier who whipped majority of Luhya voters to dance to Raila's tune during previous elections which he (Raila) consistently lost but not anymore.





"This is not the Luhya land that I brought you sometime time back.”





“When you come, I will be here and you will not gain even an inch.”





“There is no vote for you, even a single vote," stated Khalwale.





“If you think the support you got was as a result of the two political rallies you convened at Kakamega and Mumias, then you must be misinformed.”





“I am the one who convinced the region to vote for you," he added.



