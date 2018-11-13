Kenyans want development and not RUTO‘s presidential bull shit- KABOGO tells Mt Kenya MPs who are busy campaigning for RUTO for 2022 elections

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has lashed out at Mt Kenya MPs who claimed that there are some individuals who are plotting to revive International Criminal Court (ICC) cases facing Deputy President William Ruto.





On Sunday, lawmakers led by Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung'wa, and his Kiharu counterpart, Ndindi Nyoro, said Ruto’s enemies are working with the ICC to ensure he does not succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.





“The thieves who united and incited criminal charges against the DP and the President have been taking information to ICC. We want to tell them that the wave of the DP cannot be fought,” Nyoro said.





However, Kabogo in an online post on Tuesday criticised the MPs’ remarks and asked them to come out clear and name individuals they allege were working with ICC Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda.





Kabogo also advised the politicians to stop empty rhetoric and focus on serving the electorate.





"That’s all these Mpigs think about. Can they go to their constituencies and campaign there. They can also use that chance to name the plotters against DP’s “Quest” for power. Kenyans want development, not that BS, “Kabogo said.



