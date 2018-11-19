Kenyans ruthlessly tear into VERA SIDIKA after mocking OTILE BROWN’s ‘mjulubeng’ she didn’t see this coming (LOOK)

Monday, November 19, 2018 - Vera Sidika’s move to share her private chats with ex-lover, Otile Brown, on social media has angered many.





The duo has been washing their dirty laundry on social media since they broke up a few weeks ago but Vera has crossed the red line.





From the chats, it is clear that the two were not sexually compatible with Vera complaining that Otile couldn’t satisfy her in bed due to his small member.





On his part, Otile accused Vera of being a sex addict and that is all she wanted whenever they were together.





“I have a kind request may you please stop claiming that O.B’s mjulubeng (d*ck) made me sing. First of all, it’s small and should probably be called kijulubeng not mjulubeng. (If you think I’m lying ask the girls he’s fu*ked before).” She wrote





This has not gone down well with a section of Kenyans who find Vera petty, bitter and immature and have turned the tables on her.





Check out the tweets below.