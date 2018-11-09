Kenya Defence Forces will not leave SOMALIA soon- UHURU KENYATTA says

Friday November 9, 2018-

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will not pull out from Somalia until the country stabilises, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.





Speaking during the passing out parade at the Recruits’ Training School at Moi Barracks in Eldoret on Thursday, the President maintained that his government will continue to retain KDF troops in Somalia due to threats posed by al Shabaab militia until lasting peace is attained in the war-torn country.





The troops, he said, will not return until Somalia attains sustainable peace and stability.





“I continue to laud efforts of KDF in the fight against terrorism both in Somalia and at home as part of the multi-agency forces currently in Boni Forest,” he said, adding that the country has lost some gallant soldiers in the line of duty.





The Head of State also lauded the gallant soldiers for unwavering service to the country in the wake of threats posed by external forces.



