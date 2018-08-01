Kenya Airways Jobs in Nairobi

Claims Assistant

Connecting Africa to the World and the World to Africa since 1977 The Pride of Africa. Be the Pride of Africa, by inspiring our people and delighting our guests consistently.

Brief Description

To ensure efficiency in processing of claims and customer enquiries to retain goodwill and confidence of customers.

Responsibilities

· Verify and request relevant documents in support of claims, check completeness of documents and escalate anomalies.

· Monitor and review claims progress

· Provide guidance and assistance to JKIA and outstations on claims processes for timely submission and payment of claims to ensure customer satisfaction.

· Follow up on payment to minimise delays

· Prepare reports on guest satisfaction customer surveys.

· Open and update physical and online files

· Maintain file archiving system

· Communicate with customers and resolve their complaints

· Schedule staff meetings, take and circulate minutes

· Handle outgoing and incoming mail

· Ensure adequate office supplies, functional equipment and suitable working environment to increase productivity

· Review and reconcile insurance accounts for proper cost allocation and accurate financial reporting.

Knowledge Skills, Experience

· Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or equivalent (B Com Insurance would be an added advantage)

· Part Qualification in Insurance (Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute ACII or Advanced Associate Diploma in Insurance) would be an added advantage

· Experience in customer contact areas in the service industry.

· Computer Skills and knowledge of customer service systems

Competencies/skills

· Customer insight

· Excellent communication skills – Written, verbal and listening

· Time management

· Team player of unquestionable integrity

· Excellent interpersonal skills

· Customer Focused and proactive

Insurance Officer

Brief Description

Implement and maintain the Company insurance programme to ensure adequate protection of Company assets and compliance with policy and statutory requirements. Design and monitor claims handling procedures for timely claims settlement.

Responsibilities

· Develop and implement insurance policies renewal programme and ensure documentation from insurers is issued correctly and on time.

· Ensure insurance programme service level standards are complied with

· Ensure premium costs are billed accurately, paid on time and correctly reflected in Company accounts.

· Ensure insurance claims both at head office and outstations are promptly lodged, documented and paid

· Ensure appointed lawyers defending the Company are adequately supported in claims litigation

· Monitor and propose the appropriate direction of litigation to minimize loss exposure to the company.

· Pursue recoverable claims from third parties

· Review and ensure insurance provisions in contracts from user divisions conform to company requirements in order to eliminate or minimise risk exposure.

· Make proposals for update of insurance policies to reflect emerging risks

Requirements

· Bachelor of Commerce degree. Insurance Option would be an added advantage

· Advanced Associate Diploma in Insurance or ACII

· 6 years experience in insurance underwriting and insurance claims handling

· Knowledge of aviation insurance, aviation law and application of international conventions on carriage by Air would be an added advantage

· Appreciation of civil court procedures

· Computer skills and knowledge of Claims systems

· Negotiation skills

· Customer insight

· Strong communication skills

· Time management

· Presentation /tutoring skills

Fuel Management Internship

Job description

The purpose of the Student Attachment Program is to provide an opportunity for university and college students to become familiar with the operations of Kenya Airways, and to acquire work experience at a professional level through on-the-job training during vacations before resuming your studies.

During the internship, students shall be placed in one of the departments or units of the specified Kenya Airways department, and, to the extent possible, shall be given assignments relevant to their current studies. Before the end of the program, the interns must submit a brief report about their experience/ learning in Kenya Airways and provide ideas and suggestions that can help improve the Program in future years.

Documentation that will be required should you be selected for internship are:

· Letter from learning institution requesting for internship and confirming that this is part of the course requirement.

· Original and copy of KCSE/GCSE/O’level Certificate.

· Certificate of Good Conduct.

· Insurance cover.

Conditions of Internship

Kenya Airways do es not provide medical insurance cover for Interns. Those selected for internship will be required to submit proof of medical insurance while at Kenya Airways.

Since the hiring for the Internship Program is done locally, Kenya Airways does not pay transportation costs whatsoever.