Keep off sports matters forever and don’t even bail out our sports men and women if they are stranded or else…ECHESA now warns SONKO

Sunday November 18, 2018 - Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, came out to strongly condemn Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s interference in matters sports.





Speaking on Friday, Echesa warned Sonko to keep off matters sports for good or else he will have him to contend with.





The former boxer was concerned by the recently concluded Amputee World Cup in Mexico where the national team played wearing ‘Team Sonko’ Jerseys.





“All the national teams represent the country and 40-million Kenyans.”





“The national team players must wear national team uniforms and not any other attire,” Echesa said.





He also expressed his displeasure in how the County boss took over the team’s reception ceremony at the airport during their return from Mexico.





“It is wrong for a County leader to start engaging in matters to do with national sports activities without consultation or engagement with the concerned authorities,” he said.



