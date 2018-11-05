KANZE DENA’s sister becomes 2nd Runners Up in Miss Universe Kenya competition, Ona urembo jamani(PHOTOs).

Monday, November 5, 2018

-Elsie Stephens, the younger sister to State House Spokesperson, Kanze Dena, was declared the 2nd Runners Up in Miss Universe Kenya competition 2018 that was held at Sankara hotel in Nairobi.





Elsie, who is a Revenue Officer at Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), stepped on stage in a golden floral dress and beat up other beauty pageants to emerge the 2nd Runners Up in the coveted competition.





Elsie is a young and petite lady with gorgeous looks, charming smile and nice personality.





Here are photos of Elsie.















