KANU chairman GIDEON MOI is going broke – see what is happening to his offices in NAKURU COUNTY

Thursday November 8, 2018-The Court of Appeal has ordered the auctioning of KANU offices in Nakuru County over non payment of Sh 738 million the party owes to Kenya Power.

KANU allegedly accumulated the debt while it resided at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) during retired President Daniel Moi's tenure.

According to Kenya Power, the KANU team only paid up installments of Sh200, 000 and Sh300, 000 against its monthly expenditure of Sh3 million consumption.

At the time of moving out of KICC, KANU only had arrears of Sh212 million, however, the amount rose to the Sh 700M mark due to interests accrued over time.

Kenya Power lawyer Kenneth Fraser argued that the debt has continued to rise adding that the electricity provider continues to spend more money in the elongated court case trying to recover the debt.

When contacted KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi, refused to comment on the issues referring the journalists to his aides.

The order to auction KANU offices was issues by Court of Appeal Judges Philip Waki, Patrick Kiage and Fatuma Sichale.

