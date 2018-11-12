KALONZO in deep trouble for saying that he will be UHURU’s errand boy (mtu wa mkono) - MUTHAMA is spitting fire and so is the Wiper fraternity

Monday November 12, 2018 - Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has asked former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to explain to his supporters what he meant when he said he will be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s errand boy (Mtu wa Mkono).





On Friday last week in Tseikuru, Kitui County, Kalonzo shocked Kenyans after saying that he will be President Uhuru's handyman and no one should question him at all.





"Kutoka leo nitakuwa mtu wa mkono wa Uhuru na nisiulizwe swali na mtu, atakayeniuliza atajua mimi ni kichwa ngumu kama babangu,.





[From today I will be Uhuru's handyman and I should not be questioned by anybody, anyone who asks me questions will know that I am tough headed like my late father]," Kalonzo said.





Muthama has now asked the Wiper Democratic Movement leader to explain his remarks to his supporters because everybody is hoping that he will be in the presidential ballot come 2022.





“The race to State House has begun and the participants are already halfway but Kalonzo is running backwards instead of going forward," Muthama told faithful at Lita Catholic Church in Kathiani, Machakos County, on Sunday.



