KALONZO finally lands an international job just days after UHURU promised to make him his errand boy or peace envoy - See what he will be doing

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has landed a high profile international job barely five days after President Uhuru Kenyatta promised him a job.





Kalonzo has now been appointed the head of peace talks in South Sudan, replacing former Botswana President, Festus Mogae .





The Wiper Party leader will be heading the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) on peace in Juba.





JMEC was primarily formed to monitor the implementation of the peace deal signed betwee n President Salva Kiir and his arch-rival, Riek Machar.





When stepping down as the head of peace talks in South Sudan, Mogae noted he was satisfied with the peace process so far.





“As the process to revitalise the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan draws to a close, I have adjudged it appropriately to allow for the new phase of the transition period for South Sudan to be in fresh hands,” Mogae said in August.



