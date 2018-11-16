KABOGO vows to use all his resources to ensure RAILA ODINGA’s referendum push is a success! The 2022 game plan will be very hard for RUTO

Friday November 16, 2018 - Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has hit the ground running campaigning for a referendum to reduce wage bill.





In a post on Friday, Kabogo said he supports the referendum aimed at reducing the number of elective seats.





Kabogo observed that a heavy burden was hanging over the shoulders of Kenyans and called for a speedy change of the Constitution.





The former Kiambu County boss warned that the country stares at a 'catastrophe' if the referendum is not held before the next election to free Kenyans from the yoke of over-representation in Parliament.





“Punguza we must lest we all sink as a nation. What and how we do in the next two years will have either a very positive effect on our country or catastrophe will befall us," Kabogo said.





Kabogo now joins the likes of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, who has been saying that the referendum must happen before the 2022 presidential elections.



