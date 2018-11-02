KABOGO is a prophet, MWANGI KIUNJURI is going home just like he had said! See the man that UHURU wants to replace him at the Ministry

Friday November 2, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to reshuffle his Cabinet where he will axe corrupt and non performing Cabinet Secretaries.





According to State House sources, Uhuru is tired of lazy and corrupt CSs like Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, and Health Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki.





On Thursday, Uhuru sent 4 Governors to former Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto’s home where they told him that the President wants to work with him.





The four Governors Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Paul Chepkwony (Kericho), Samul Ole Tunai of Narok and West Pokot's John Lonyangapuo flew into the home in three helicopters and went for a closed-door meeting with the ex-County boss that lasted for close to eight hours.





Mandago stated that the meeting was a clear pointer of bigger things that would unfold in the coming days in the political arena.





“We have come here to urge Ruto to work closely with the President and his Deputy in delivering on their development agenda both at the national and regional levels,” Mandago said.





Sources said Uhuru and Ruto want to appoint Isaac Ruto as Agriculture CS to replace embattled Kiunjuri.



