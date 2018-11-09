Just tell us what your father did and achieved for this country-Kakamega Senator asks RUTO the hardest question ever

Friday November 9, 2018 -Outspoken Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has challenged Deputy President William Ruto to enumerate what his father did for a living and his achievements for this country.





Speaking yesterday, Malala wondered how the self-proclaimed hustler rose from a village chicken seller to a billionaire within the period he has served as the Deputy President when his father was just a nobody.





"Ruto should tell us who his father is and whether or not he was successful.”





“There are hustlers in my village who sell chickens, they are not moneyed.”





“There is no chicken business which can rake in millions," Malala said.





Malala was reacting to Sirisia MP, John Waluke, who had accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of turning his back against maize farmers following his appointment to the Africa Union.





He faulted politicians for blaming Raila for the Government's failures instead of apportion blame to Ruto whom he claimed is protecting the maize cartels.



