Jubilee politician and her husband beat a man to near death in a club after he revealed they have UKIMWI (VIDEO).

Sunday, November 18, 2018

-Jubilee nominated Nakuru MCA Susan Nyambura and her husband were recorded beating up a man in a night club to near death.





Susan and her husband pounced on the man with kicks and blows accusing him of spreading rumour that they have the deadly HIV Virus.





In the video, the nominated MCA is seen hitting the man with a bottle and yelling at him.





“Did you give me that fucking HIV” Susan yells at the poor man who is helplessly lying on the ground.





Her husband joins her in giving the man a serious beating that probably left him with serious injuries.





Watch video.

pic.twitter.com/vVi350U5s4 Caught On Camera: Nakuru County Nominated MCA Susan Nyambura Minjire & Her Husband Beat Up A Man In A Bar https://t.co/wvHY6P4GGY November 18, 2018



