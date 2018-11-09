Journalist MILTON NYAKUNDI appeals for financial help to give his late wife a befitting send-off (DETAILS)

Friday, November 09, 2018

- Journalist Milton Nyakundi has taken to social media to ask for financial help as he prepares to bury his wife Becky Gitau.





Becky died last week after an alleged attack from unknown people who pushed her into River Nanyuki where she drowned.





Police believe she was first hit on the head with a blunt object before being pushed.



Taking to Facebook, the for mer KBC journalist wrote:





“We have started meeting daily at Garden Square (in Nairobi’s CBD) from 5pm,”





“Burial date is Friday November 16, 2018 at our home in Nyamira (County) Please support me in giving my wife a befitting send-off. 0704 227 664.





“ Thanks for your prayers and support.”





The incident happened after leaving Nanyuki Police Station canteen where they were having drinks and she was walking home alongside two other women.





In an emotional tribute, Mr Nyakundi described his wife as a caring, loving and dedicated mother.





“I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what will take away this pain my love, I hope you will one day soon come back to see us, come and make the sweet tea and special vegetables you cooked for me,” he wrote.



