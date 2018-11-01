JOHO’s former squeeze BETTY KYALLO posts photo of her hot younger sister and invites bids from men (LOOK)

Thursday, November 01, 2018-

Media personality Betty Kyallo, has excited netizens after she announced a 'tender notice' for her younger sister, Mercy.





The former KTN news anchor, whose affair with flashy Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, is well documented, has taken it upon herself to look for a suitor for her sister who is equally gorgeous.





Mercy is a budding entrepreneur and owns a company that deals with leather accessories.





Sharing a photo of herself and Mercy, Betty Kyallo wrote: “TENDER NOTICE!!! The Kyallo govt. is inviting potential bidders for @mercykyallo Registration ongoing. All short listed candidates will be contacted.





Members of the infamous Team Mafisi were quick to express their interest on the young Kyallo.





Check out the photo below and responses.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.



