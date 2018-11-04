JOHO’s former side chick, BETTY KYALLO, has moved on and her new man is driving her crazy (PHOTOs)

Sunday, November 04, 2018 - Media personality Betty Kyallo seems to have found herself a new man after she was dumped by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.





The former KTN news anchor started dating the flamboyant politician while married to Dennis Okari.





The affair came into the limelight sometime in 2016 when her marriage to Okari crumbled.





She recently opened up oabout her relationship with Joho and why it was doomed to fail from the beginning.





“I wanted to start a business because I am young and energetic. But he wanted someone who was chilled; there was conversation of me quitting my career and just staying at home.





“We did not see eye to eye on this. It was a painful discovery, and I knew it was going to hurt once again, but I had to walk. I left with what was mine and gave him what was his and we parted ways peacefully in December 2016,” said Betty Kyallo in a 2017 interview with True Love magazine.





The screen siren seems to have found love again and while she has opted to keep the man she is dating a secret, her social media activity is proof that she’s madly in love with him.





Last month, she took to social media to reveal that she had fallen head over heels in love with the mysterious man she is dating.





She shared photos of herself texting the lucky guy who she says is giving her butterflies in the stomach.





On Friday, she dropped the biggest hint yet after she shared a photo of herself in bed with the caption:





“ How you sleep when you know he’s watching you sleep 😂😂 you sleep with class, you look like an angel. ?

Ama?”





Check out the photos below.