JENNINGS ORLANDO, the RECCE commando who was allegedly with JACQUE MARIBE’s lover during the murder of MONICA KIMANI, released

Friday November 2, 2018 - Police have released Jennings Orlando, the man who was with the chief suspect in the murder of Monica Kimani.





This is after the Chief Investigating Officer, Maxwell Otieno, dropped the application to detain him.





Jennings, who was appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate, Stella Atambo, was however directed to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesdays every week for a period of 2 months.





According to the Prosecution, Jennings, who is a highly trained Recce officer and initially accused of having been with Joe ‘Jowie’ Irungu, the man who murdered Monica, will now be treated as a State witness once the investigations are complete.





Detectives ascertained that Jennings was in fact not with Jowie on the night of the murder and thus his release and being turned to a State witness against his friend Jowie.



