Jameson, Konyagi and all type of liquor was poured on his gravesite, Look at this burial (VIDEO)

- In this burial, mourners went to the gravesite to show the last respect to their departed brother, friend and family member with all types of liquor.





They poured the liquor on the graveyard after his body was lowered down.





Perhaps the man was a drunkard and too generous with beer when he was alive.





Now this is what we call madness.





See video.









The Kenyan DAILY POST

Credit: @ Cyprian Is Nyakundi