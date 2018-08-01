Jameson, Konyagi and all type of liquor was poured on his gravesite, Look at this burial (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 08:55
- In this burial, mourners went to the gravesite to show the last respect to their departed brother, friend and family member with all types of liquor.
Cyprian Is Nyakundi
They poured the liquor on the graveyard after his body was lowered down.
Perhaps the man was a drunkard and too generous with beer when he was alive.
Now this is what we call madness.
See video.
