ITUMBI laughs off naughty reactions from Kenyans after his ex-lover, Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE, leaves prison.

Thursday, November 01, 2018- Jacque Maribe’s release from prison on bail has dominated talking points on social media.

The TV girl had spent four weeks at Lang’ata Womens Prison after she was arrested alongside her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie for the cold blooded murder of Monica Kimani.

While she was in custody, her ex-lover, Dennis Itumbi, was always in court to support her leaving many confused with his true intentions.

However, upon her release, Itumbi went silent on social media sparking speculation that he could be giving Maribe a 'shoulder to lean on'

However, Itumbi on Thursday morning made a light moment of the cheeky jokes, commending Kenyans for their creativity.

See his post and reaction below.








