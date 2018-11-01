ITUMBI laughs off naughty reactions from Kenyans after his ex-lover, Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE, leaves prison.

Thursday, November 01, 2018-

Jacque Maribe’s release from prison on bail has dominated talking points on social media.





The TV girl had spent four weeks at Lang’ata Womens Prison after she was arrested alongside her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie for the cold blooded murder of Monica Kimani.





While she was in custody, her ex-lover, Dennis Itumbi, was always in court to support her leaving many confused with his true intentions.





However, upon her release, Itumbi went silent on social media sparking speculation that he could be giving Maribe a 'shoulder to lean on'





However, Itumbi on Thursday morning made a light moment of the cheeky jokes, commending Kenyans for their creativity.





See his post and reaction below.

Jacque Maribe, has just driven out the gates of Langata Womens Prison.



Home, sweet home.



Thanks for maombi. — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 31, 2018

Now this poor boy should abandon poems and work on the p*** we wonna know if it's a boy or girl by kesho. We are the Twitter inlaws 😂😂 — Count Olaf (@Olaf_Ke) October 31, 2018

Itumbi has been very loyal to Maribe during those tough times. When she is finally released, nothing should come between them. Not even a condom. It should be eaten the way it's served ama namna gani. — J.J (@Jowdyjw) October 31, 2018

😂😂😂this boy is too holy, how I wish it was Obado was hizi jackie angekuwa morning sickness followed by a delivery kesho morning,. Obado is king coitus😂😂😂 — Count Olaf (@Olaf_Ke) October 31, 2018

Rarua tutachanga pesa ya kushona — Kenya Revolt 🇰🇪 (@TheParrotKE) October 31, 2018

Leo weka mate iteleze iko nini — Karanja Lucia (@KaranjaLucia) October 31, 2018

Hahaa the comments. Asanteni for the laughter too — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 31, 2018



