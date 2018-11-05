It is over RUTO as BENSOUDA is set to revive his case at The Hague-He will watch State House on TV from the ICC cell

Monday November 5, 2018 -Deputy President William Ruto’s troubles are far from over as the ghosts of the International Criminal Court (ICC) comes back to haunt him.





This is after ICC announced that it will revive the case against Deputy President William Ruto over the 2007/2008 post-election violence.





An annual report on the ICC activities in 2017/18 submitted to the UN General Assembly by ICC President Chile Eboe-Osuji, revealed that Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, had been receiving information in regards to the case.





"The office of the prosecutor continued to receive information on the commission of crimes against humanity during the post-election violence of 2007—2008,” read part of the report.





Despite the termination of the case, investigations have been ongoing and the details kept confidential.





The findings further showed that investigations concerning witness interference in Ruto’s case had also begun.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







