It is over for OBADO and he is headed to jail like it or not-See who has offered to testify against him over SHARON’s murder

Thursday November 8, 2018 -Migori Governor Okoth Obado is a worried man even after being freed on cash bail.





This is after his own friends turned against him and have now offered to testify against him in the Sharon Otieno’s murder case.





Speaking yesterday, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said some of Obado’s close friends are now working with the police.





The detectives confirmed that former Kanyadoto MCA, Lawrence Mula, and taxi driver, Jack Gombe, who had earlier been arrested in connection to Sharon Otieno’s killing and the abduction of Nation journalist, Barrack Oduor, will now testify against Obado and his Personal Assistant, Michael Oyamo, and Migori County Government Clerk, Caspal Obiero, who are still in custody over the murder of Sharon.





Police also confirmed that Barrack Oduor will also testify against Obado and the two co-accused.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







