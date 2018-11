It is over for OBADO and he is headed to jail like it or not-See who has offered to testify against him over SHARON’s murder

The detectives confirmed that former Kanyadoto MCA, Lawrence Mula, and taxi driver, Jack Gombe, who had earlier been arrested in connection to Sharon Otieno’s killing and the abduction of Nation journalist, Barrack Oduor, will now testify against Obado and his Personal Assistant, Michael Oyamo, and Migori County Government Clerk, Caspal Obiero, who are still in custody over the murder of Sharon.