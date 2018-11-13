Is UHURU not joking with Kenyans? See who he wants to appoint as the next EACC CEO after the exit of incompetent WAQO - Corrupt hyenas will be happy

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) has shortlisted 14 candidates for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In an advert on Monday, EACC shortlisted former National Police Service Commissioner, Mohamed Murshid, and deputy CEO of EACC, Michael Mubea, among the leading candidates.

Mubea and Murshid are among the most corrupt people we have in the country.

Others who have been shortlisted include former IPOA Chief Executive Joel Mabonga, Assistant DPP James Warui, and former KDF Operations Spokesman, Cyrus Oguna.

Also named are Abdi Mohamud, Reuben Chirchir, Chege Muchiri, Jillo Kasse, Vincent Okongo, Sarah Kilemi, Humphrey Nakitari, Lucy Kinuthia, Joel Mabonga, and Twalib Mbarak.

The candidates will be interviewed by the Public Service Commission between November 27th and 29th.

Current EACC CEO Halakhe Waqo’s six year term has expired without any tangible results and that is the reason EACC is looking for his replacement.

