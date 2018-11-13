Interior CS FRED MATIANGI is enriching rogue police officers with the current crackdown against matatus - See how they were bribed on Monday

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - The ongoing Matatu crackdown seems to be a blessing in disguise for traffic police officers because they are not ashamed to ask for bribes from Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).





A spot check by the media showed that police officers increased their bribes from the normal Sh 200 to Sh 400 for every PSV vehicle that was operating in the country.





In Nakuru and Eldoret towns, all PSV vehicles were forced to part with a huge bribe to police officers to allow them to operate.





When contacted, Rift Valley Regional Police Commander, Francis Munyambu, said it was wrong for officers to take advantage of the crackdown to ferry civilian passengers.





“Police vehicles are meant for official duties and not for conducting transport business. We are investigating the matter and action will be taken against officers involved,” Munyambu said.





Corruption in the police service comes even as Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, warned his officers against taking bribes in the ongoing Matatu crackdown.



