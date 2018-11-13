IMPUNITY! See what a drunk cop driving his GK vehicle did at Sunton area of Kasarani(PHOTOs)

, , , , , , , 02:20

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Monday, November 13, 2018-A drunk cop has been put on the spot after he knocked an innocent man at Sunton area of Kasarani and seriously injured him.

Angry residents of Sunton surrounded the drunk cop to prevent him for running away  and minutes later, two cops arrived to save the rogue cop from the angry mob.

They then took the injured man to the nearby St Francis Hospital and lied that they collected him by the road-side.

This is total impunity.

See photos shared by a concerned resident of Sunton who witnessed the cops display impunity.











The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man City v Man United EPL clash and 10 games played today where you can make good money.

Sunday, November 11, 2018 - Manchester City host Manchester United in a mouth-watering Premier League clash on Sunday in arguably the stan...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno