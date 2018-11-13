IMPUNITY! See what a drunk cop driving his GK vehicle did at Sunton area of Kasarani(PHOTOs)

Monday, November 13, 2018

-A drunk cop has been put on the spot after he knocked an innocent man at Sunton area of Kasarani and seriously injured him.





Angry residents of Sunton surrounded the drunk cop to prevent him for running away and minutes later, two cops arrived to save the rogue cop from the angry mob.





They then took the injured man to the nearby St Francis Hospital and lied that they collected him by the road-side.





This is total impunity.





See photos shared by a concerned resident of Sunton who witnessed the cops display impunity.







