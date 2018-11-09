I’m not having sex with Governor Sonko-Sexy female preacher Rev. LUCY NATASHA sets record straight.

Friday, November 09, 2018-

Kenya’s sexiest preacher, Rev. Lucy Natasha, has opened up for the first time about her alleged affair with flamboyant Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.





The stylish and flash woman of God has often made headlines with her lavish lifestyle on social media.





Her beauty and elegance has seen many young men troop her Prophetic Latter Glory Ministries church in Nairobi.





However, Rev. Natasha’s friendship with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has always been a topic of discussion.





Sonko left tongues wagging in the run to the August election when he leaked his late-night chats with the beautiful preacher online





Rev Natasha further set tongues wagging with her frequent visits to the governor’s office ostensibly to pray for him.





She even accompanied Sonko to his lavish Machakos home for prayers after his father’s death.





Speaking to a local daily, Rev Natasha said: “I only know Governor Sonko as a servant of Nairobians.





“I accompanied him to his home because he had lost his father and as a preacher, I can offer condolences.





“I also recognize and appreciate what the governor’s wife is doing in terms of assisting the poor and vulnerable members of society,”





She further stated that Sonko has nothing to do with her lavish lifestyle and pricey fleet of cars.