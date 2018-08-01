If you see these young men, run for your life for your dear life - Apart from being AL SHABAAB terrorists, they are armed and dangerous

Sunday November 18, 2018 - Police have released names and images of three dangerous terrorists who are causing mayhem in Mombasa and Kwale Counties.





According to the police, the three - Abdalla Omar Masudi, Alloys Otieno alias Ismael John Otieno and John Muasya alias Yahya Muasya, are armed and dangerous and police are banking on members of the public to help nab them before they cause more havoc.





Abdalla is a resident of Ndavaya, Kwale County. He has been under the police’s radar for some time for his involvement in Al Shabaab’s terror activities and other criminal activities.





He is also reported to have been training Al Shabaab recruits in Kinango Forest.





On the other hand, Ismael and Yahya had been arrested before for being Al Shabaab adherents but were later released for lack of sufficient evidence.





Police are now advising the public to be on the lookout and report their whereabouts to the nearest police station or Government department before they cause any harm to the public.





See their photos