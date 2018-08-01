If you live in Ngara, Pangani and Eastlands in Nairobi here is good news for you - You will be given free houses thanks to Governor MIKE SONKO

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - The National Government, in partnership with Governor Mike Sonko’s administration, is pondering giving free apartments to ease up the stalemate in the process of regenerating Nairobi's housing sector.





According to the two-tier plan, tenants living in the estates that are set for demolitions in parts of Ngara, Eastlands and Pangani shall be housed free of charge by the projects' implementation program.





Once the relocation scheme materialises, the estates marked as construction sites shall be handed over to the Urban Renewal Project for the groundbreaking.





Speaking yesterday, Nairobi County Public Works PS, Peter Maringa , said the plan is aimed at establishing modern structures that could see low-income earners secure affordable housing in the city.





“Other approved projects are in Eastlands, Ngara and Pangani that are set for a Presidential launch soon.”





“We are activating the entire construction value chain where approvals for designs, registration, labour resource and handing over of sites to the contracted developers is to be done,” explained Maringa.



