If you drink this Del Monte Juice, you could be taking poison-Hii ni ya Kariobangi (PHOTOs)

Friday, November 16, 2018 - It seems there is always a fake version for everything in Kenya.





While these unscrupulous traders used to target fast moving household goods, they have now set their sights on foodstuff and drinks.





This is after someone noticed a stark difference in two packets of the same flavor of juice from Del Monte.





One looks counterfeit and the fact that the company has yet to clarify on the same has left many consumers of the product worried.





Check out the photos below and reactions.