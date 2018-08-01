If you are a passenger using matatus in Kenya, prepare to be arrested and jailed from next week and this is why! No one will be spared from next week

Wednesday November 7, 2018 - Even as the Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) are in mad rush to comply with the revived Michuki Rules before the deadline of Monday, November 12, passengers also have worries of their own as their ‘freedom’ may come to an end then.





This is after it emerged that the dreaded Michuki Rules will not spare any errant road user, including passengers, who ignore seat belts.





Already, a warning has been sent to passengers to comply with the Michuki Rules, like putting on safety belts and not boarding matatus that are already full because doing so would be flaunting traffic rules and that they risk being arrested.





The Inspector General of the National Police Service, Joseph Boinnet, read riot act to the road users, especially the PSV operators and passengers, warning that it will not be business as usual as the Government moves to curb road carnage.



